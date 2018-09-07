LDA officials to face one-day salary deduction over absence from duty: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Friday announced that one-day salary of Lyari Development Authority (LDA) employees will be deducted if they are absent from duty.



During an unannounced visit to LDA officers, Ghani directed DG Lyari to take action against the absent officials.

The minister further added, "Those who do not show up at 9am have no place in the department."

“I will keep showing up here at 9am every day and keep checking all the departments,” Ghani added.

Last month, the minister had expressed anger over heaps of offal and animal waste lying in different areas of the city on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Ghani directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Health Director Rafique Rajput to get the streets cleaned by evening.