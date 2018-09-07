Notification about not expelling federal govt employees fake: PM House

The spokesman said that the PM House didn’t issue any such notification/ Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House dismissed a notification against the termination of the federal government employees as fake, the spokesman said on Friday.

According to the PM House spokesman, the fake notification making rounds stated that the PM House has stopped the expulsion of any federal government employee.



The spokesman said that the PM House didn’t issue any such notification and relevant officials have been ordered to carry out an investigation in this regard.

The PM House spokesman said that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in spreading fake news.

People are advised not to pay heed to any such fake and misleading news, added the PM House spokesman.