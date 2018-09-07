Can't connect right now! retry
Govt shuffles IGPs of three provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General of Police in three provinces have been shuffled, stated an official notification on Friday.

The notification said that Salahuddin Mehsood has been made IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kaleem Imam has been made police chief in Sindh, said the notification.

The third shuffling was of Mohammad Tahir, who has been made IGP in Punjab.

Currently serving IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi has been directed to report to the establishment division after the notification. 

