Int’l donors need to be contacted to fund Diamer-Bhasha dam: Iqbal

KARACHI: Former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the collection of funds from public for the Diamer-Bhasha dam, saying money sent by overseas Pakistanis would not suffice as international funding needs to be sought for such a project.



Iqbal was speaking in response to the televised address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which the latter sought assistance from overseas Pakistanis to help overcome water crisis in the country.

While speaking on Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada, Iqbal said international donors should be contacted to get aid for a project that costs as high as $14 billion. He added the previous government of his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, took important steps for the dam and also reserved a land for the project.

Iqbal said the PML-N government also convinced China to fund the Diamer-Bhasha dam project. But, he added, more work had to be done for successful completion.

The former minister suggest an amount should be allocated in the Annual Development Programme.



PML-N leader and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz also criticised the request made by PM Imran, saying he had promised to construct dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when his party was in power in there, but nothing has been done so far.