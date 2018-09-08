Ready to cooperate with opposition on poll rigging allegations: Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that the government was ready to fully cooperate with the opposition to probe alleged rigging of elections.



Reacting to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's statement, Chaudhry said Shehbaz's allegations of victimisation were surprising, noting that former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were jailed during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Speaking about alleged rigging of elections, the minister said the opposition could not tell to this date where the polls were rigged, neither it is aware of areas in which polling agents were allegedly forced out of polling stations.

He said the government was ready to full cooperate with opposition with regard to alleged rigging, but opposition parties were levelling allegations only for political point-scoring.

Criticising the former government, Chaudhry said the PML-N government devastated gas, power and agriculture sectors.

He claimed that his government was going to resolve the matter of circular debts and it had not increased the rates of gas, electricity and fertilisers.

The minister said the promises made with regard to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be fulfilled, and projects under the economic corridor will be made more transparent and effective.

In his response to criticism of government's request for donations for dams construction, he said when Prime Minister Imran Khan asks for donations then the people have confidence that it would be spent at the right place.

Chaudhry said they thought that opposition would contribute in the dam fund. He urged members of the opposition to donate at least $1000 each, assuring them that it would be spent on the construction of dams.