Mahira Khan: Refugee issue is ‘matter of the world’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan called the refugee issues as ‘the matter of the world’ and said that it is erroneous to see the refugee issue with isolation.



Speaking in Geo News’ show Naya Pakistan, the actor said that as a Pakistani citizen its responsibility on us to be a good host and look after the refugees. “We can’t be indifferent to them,” the Varna actor added.

“There are many causes which you voluntarily choose but this cause chose me. I am very grateful for it. I wanted to do it,” she said. “When one actually goes on ground u realise the real genuine issues of the refugees.”

Khan said that before her visit to the refugee camps she read about the issue but didn’t experience the gravity of the situation.

“When you hear such powerful stories only then one would be able to tell about it. It’s a huge thing. This is the issue which must be highlighted. If I could get two seconds of the extra time and what I am saying goes through. My work is done,” she said.

Khan reiterated that the refugee issue must be highlighted from time to time on every available channel.