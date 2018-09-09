Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 09 2018
Riyadh wishes to work with new Pakistani Govt: Saudi information minister

Sunday Sep 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Minister for Information Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad on Saturday said Riyadh wishes to work with the new Pakistani government.

The Saudi minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.  Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were also part of the meeting.  

Saudi Arabia's Minister for Information Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab  
Matters pertaining to bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting. Increasing mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was also discussed in the meeting. 

Qureshi stressed for enhanced economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The foreign minister also invited Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan.

