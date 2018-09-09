Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Sunday Sep 09, 2018

Security forces conducted IBOs in general area Jhao near Awaran and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Photo: File
 

AWARAN: One soldier was martyred and one wounded while four terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

24-year-old sepoy Ramz Ali embraced martyrdom during the operation. Photo: ISPR
 

According to the ISPR statement, security forces conducted IBOs in the Jhao area near Awaran and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

During the operation, 24-year-old sepoy Ramz Ali who belonged to Mirpur Khas embraced martyrdom while another soldier Naik Yaqub was wounded, ISPR said.

The terrorists killed during the operation were involved in the ambush of a military convoy earlier this year in Mashkai where five soldiers were martyred.

