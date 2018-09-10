Man kills sisters over property dispute in Jaranwala

JARANWALA: A man killed his sisters over a property dispute in Jaranwala area late Sunday, according to the local police.



The accused, Atif, wanted the ownership of his sisters’ property. Upond Nazia and Shazia's refusal to transfer the property to their brother, the latter took the lives of the two women by opening fire on them, the police said.

According to the law enforcement authorities, a search is under way to find the accused man.



Incidents of violence related to property disputes are common in Pakistan.

Last month, a man threw acid on a 20-year-old girl in Islam Colony in a dispute over rented property. The survivor's father alleged that the son of his tenant doused his daughter with acid after he asked them to vacate the property.

The girl's father said he believed the tenants wanted to illegally take over his property, adding that they had not left the premises despite being told to earlier.