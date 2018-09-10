PTI's Yousufzai wins PK-23 Shangla by-election: unofficial result

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Shaukat Yousufzai won PK-23 (Shangla) by-election on Monday, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Sources have informed that the vote count has completed on all 135 polling stations.

Yousufzai secured 42,116 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's, Muhammad Arshad Khan, who bagged 22,315 votes.

The by-election was held after results were 2018 General Election results were declared invalid due to low female voter turnout in the constituency.

Thirteen candidates were in the run for the seat, including Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Muhammad Yaar, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Umer Zada and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Afsar-ul-Mulk.

According to records, 86,698 women were registered to vote in the constituency. However, only 3,505 women had cast their votes in violation of ECP regulations.

Yousafzai had emerged as the victor from PK-23 during the July 25 polls.