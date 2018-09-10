Cabinet approves removal of JUI-F chief's brother as commissioner Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: The federal cabinet on Monday gave the nod for the removal of Zia-ur-Rehman, the younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, as commissioner Afghan refugees.



The cabinet has also given approval for an inquiry against Zia.

According to sources, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, adviser to PM for establishment, has been directed to prepare an investigative report on the matter.



The report will determine how Zia was appointed as commissioner Afghan refugees without belonging to any cadre of the civil service.

"There will be an investigation regarding how and why Zia was inducted in the Provincial Management Service (PMS)," sources added.

Govt believes in making appointments based on merit: Chaudhry



Later during the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while speaking to Geo News said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a policy of making appointments based on merit.

"We have directed an inquiry against Zia," he said.

"He was appointed also deputy commissioner in Khushab and we should find out how he was given that post," the information minister added.

Chauhdry further said, "Zia was appointed commissioner Afghan refugees during the Panama Papers case. We will remove him and appoint someone else."