Did CM Sindh intervene to stop ECC from raising gas prices?

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday decided not to immediately raise gas prices in the country, instead leaving the decision to do so on Prime Minister Imran Khan.



According to sources, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned Finance Minister Asad Umar during the ECC meeting, informing him that the committee did not have the authority to raise gas prices.

The chief minister during the conversation told the finance minister that only the Council of Common Interests had the authority to raise prices.

In a briefing following the ECC meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said guidelines had been prepared for a hike in gas prices, but the final decision would be taken by the prime minister. “The gas sector is in the worst situation,” Chaudhry stressed.