FC foils major terrorism bid in Balochistan ahead of Muharram

The Frontier Corps (FC) on Monday evening foiled a major terrorist bid in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR file

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps (FC) on Monday evening foiled a major terrorist bid in Balochistan's Zhob district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release by the military's media wing, 21 improvised explosive device's (IED) weighing 235 kilograms were recovered from the border town of Qamar Din Karaiz.

They IEDs were to be used in attacks on Muharram processions, the ISPR said.

Law enforcement agencies have increased efforts to ensure security during the month of Muharram.

The 1st of Muharram will fall on Wednesday, September 12. Subsequently, the 10th of Muharram will fall on Friday, September 21.