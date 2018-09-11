Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup 2018

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team’s 16-member squad arrived in Dubai on Tuesday morning ahead of Asia Cup 2018.



The Pakistan squad under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed departed from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport in the early hours of Tuesday night.

Speaking to media at Lahore Gaddafi stadium, Sarfraz said, the team’s morale is high and they will perform well in the Asia Cup.

“The team has prepared a lot for the tournament and we will try our best to perform well in all three categories,” he said.

Stating that the “Asia Cup is a big event in which the top teams are participating”, the national team captain said, “Our match against India is crucial.”

Sarfraz also stressed that spinners will play a key role in the Asia Cup adding that if the Pakistan cricket team bats first it will aim to make over 300 runs.

The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in the UAE at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28, with Pakistan taking on India on September 19.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi