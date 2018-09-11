Government to auction four helicopters of Cabinet Division: Naeemul Haq

Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, said the government will auction four helicopters of the Cabinet Division.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq early Tuesday said the government will auction four helicopters of the Cabinet Division.

In a message on twitter, Haq said the surplus helicopters to be sold are not being used by the Cabinet Division.

Furthermore, Haq also stated that eight buffaloes bought to cater to the 'gastronomic requirements' of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will also be sold.



The helicopters and buffaloes will be sold after the auction of luxury and surplus vehicles on September 17.

PM Imran, in his first address to the nation, had emphasised on cost-cutting for the government expenditure and as a measure had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.