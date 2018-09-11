Pakistan summons Indian envoy after civilian martyred in firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner after a civilian was martyred in “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops.



“Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control on September 10, resulting in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian, Guftar Hussain,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office read.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and maintain peace on the LoC.

He further stressed that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group In India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP ) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Indian forces have carried out more than 2,050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary resulting in the martyrdom of 33 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others,” the statement added.

The FO further said, “This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.”

“The deliberate targeting of civilian population areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the FO asserted.

A civilian identified as Guftar Hussain was martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along LoC on Monday.