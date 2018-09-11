SC to indict Aamir Liaquat in contempt case on Sept 27

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that anchorperson and MNA Aamir Liaquat will be indicted in a contempt of court case.



The SC had last month slapped contempt of court charge against Hussain while taking up a petition filed by anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada.



As the hearing went under way today, clippings from Liaquat's television programme were played in court. "Are we here to get insulted, this is no way — committing contempt and then apologising later," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked.



The top judge further inquired if Liaquat could remain an MNA after indictment, to which the latter's lawyer responded in negative.

Rejecting Liaquat's unconditional apology letter, the court fixed the indictment date for September 27.

