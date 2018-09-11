Family from Dubai robbed in Karachi as street crime spikes

Photo: File

KARACHI: In a series of street crime incidents that are being reported in the city, a family from Dubai was robbed of cash and jewellery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The close-circuit camera footage has been obtained of a similar incident that took place two days back in FB Area. According to the video, two thieves looted a person of his motorbike within five minutes and fled the site.

While addressing the media earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah acknowledged the fact that street crime has increased in the metropolis in the last few months. But, he added, they were working towards a policy to eradicate crime in the city.

He vowed to curb street crime just like they controlled terrorism.

Not only citizens and visitors are being robbed of their property in the city, even government-owned vehicles are not safe.

A vehicle belonging to the Sindh Assembly was stolen from Karachi’s Sachal Goth neighbourhood on the night of September 9.

SSP Malir Shiraz Nazeer said only the driver was present in the car at the time of the incident.

This was second such incident that took place over a span of two days.

On September 8, unidentified persons snatched Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's official vehicle at gunpoint.

The miscreants snatched the vehicle from Shahbaz Commercial in Karachi's Defence neighbourhood. Akhtar's driver was the only one present in the car at the time of incident.

The Karachi mayor confirmed the incident and said he had submitted an request for filing of a first investigation report.

Sixty-four government cars, worth Rs100 million, have been stolen in the last two years in Karachi.

However, the government officials whose cars were stolen were provided new vehicles.