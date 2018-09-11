Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB summons details of Captain (retd) Safdar's assets

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Sep 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday began an inquiry against the Captain (retd) Safdar and his children regarding corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, a notification stated.

According to the notification, the accountability bureau has requested for details of assets from Captain (retd) Safdar, his wife Maryam Nawaz and their children.

The bureau’s KP branch has written a letter to the deputy commissioners of the districts for the details.

“An investigation is underway against Captain (retd) Safdar and others in a corruption case,” the letter from NAB states.

Moreover, the letter stated that the asset details of Safdar and Maryam should be provided.

NAB KP had also previously asked for details, however, they had not been given.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, were convicted by accountability judge Mohammad Bashir in Avenfield reference on July 6.

Captain (retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.

