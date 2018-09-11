Will provide funds to tribal areas for development purposes: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government will provide more than required funds to tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for development.



A session discussing the situation in already merged tribal areas with KP was held under PM Imran, where progress and legal measures were reviewed.

In the session, important decisions were taken to secure rights of the people of the tribal belt.

It was decided in the meeting to local government system in the tribal areas.

PM Imran gave directions that under the tribal traditions, new system will be implemented and tribal people will be consulted.

PM Imran also said that employment will be provided to the youth and placed emphasises on provision of health facilities and education.