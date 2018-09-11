Malala expresses grief over Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist, on Tuesday expressed her condolences to the Sharif family over the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



Begum Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away on Tuesday in London after battling cancer. She is survived by her husband and four children; Maryam, Asma, Hassan, and Hussain.

Malala said that she is saddened to hear about the demise of the former First Lady of Pakistan.

"Heartfelt condolences to all her family and prayers for the departed soul. Her political struggle and courage will be remembered," she tweeted.

Begum Kulsoom was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017. She was placed on life support last night as her health deteriorated.

Sources at the clinic said she had developed a complication in her lungs. “She had been responding well without the ventilator until last night,” the sources said.

Begum Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017.

Further, sources at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi said former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, Captain (retd) Safdar, had been informed about Begum Kulsoom's passing.