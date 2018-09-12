PIA shifts to new passenger service system

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin using a new passenger service system — a Turkish web-based product 'HITIT' from today (Wednesday), said a spokesperson of the national carrier.



The new system has been integrated with functions including ticket reservation, flight operation, accounting, and crew management. Among other functions, the departure and arrival of flights in addition to check-in service is also linked to the new system.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the system — which was bought from a Turkish IT company — will be fully functional from today.

The Chief Executive Officer Saqib Aziz said HITIT will help PIA in curtailing a significant of expense. "Changing the system was a need of present times," he said.

The new service system is expected to make online booking service easier for customers, according to the national carrier's chairman. "The system will improve technical capabilities and performance of the airline," he said.