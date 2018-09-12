Eliminating street crime in Karachi is our top priority: IG Sindh

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Inspector General (IG) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Wednesday said eliminating street crime in Karachi is his top priority.



Dr Imam took charge as Sindh IG this morning, according to the Sindh Police spokesperson.

Upon arrival at Central Police Office, the IG Sindh was welcomed by the additional inspector general and other officials. He was also presented a guard of honour by a police contingent.

Earlier this morning, while speaking to media representatives at Karachi airport, Dr Imam vowed to improve the police system.

“I will work very hard and will curb crime,” he said.

“Eliminating street crime in Karachi is our top priority and we will work very hard towards it,” the Sindh IG added.

Dr Imam previously served as chief of Punjab police.

He has replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi who was removed from the post after the top cadre of the police bureaucracy across the country underwent a major reshuffle last week.