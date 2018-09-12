PM lauds ISI's contributions towards national security

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded the contributions of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) towards national security especially in the ongoing counter-terrorism effort, the Pakistani military said in a statement.



PM Khan said so during his visit to the ISI Headquarters, where he was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

He laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha there, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement.



The prime minister was briefed in detail on various strategic, intelligence and national security matters during the visit.



Khan said the ISI was their "first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world."

He said that government and people of Pakistan firmly stand by their armed forces and intelligence agencies, and greatly acknowledge the unprecedented achievements of these institutions.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also accompanied by some members of the cabinet.