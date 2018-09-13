Henry Cavill reportedly out as Superman in DC movies

Henry Cavill as Superman in 2017's Justice League. Photo: Warner Bros

British actor Henry Cavill best known for playing Superman in the DC universe is reportedly parting ways with Warner Bros, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cavill who first donned the blue suit for 2013's Man of Steel, then three years later in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then for last year's Justice League, is said to be hanging up the red cape.

According to reports, Cavill is parting ways with DC after negotiations fell apart.

THR's Tatiana Siegel who broke the news about Cavill's departure said, "As for who broke up with whom, Warner Bros. was the one who decided to move on from Henry Cavill."

Hours after the news broke Warner Bros released a statement clarifying their position.



"We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films."

There are also reports that Warner Bros isn’t planning to make a standalone Superman film for several years; instead, the studio will be focusing on a recently announced Supergirl film as the studio attempts to refocus its struggling superhero franchise.

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source reportedly said.

Cavill can next be seen as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's upcoming series adaptation of The Witcher.