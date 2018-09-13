Gigi Hadid walks for Oscar de la Renta at NYFW in kurta pajama

Gigi Hadid walks the ramp for Oscar de la Renta. Photo: Instagram

The New York Fashion Week wrapped up on Wednesday as the spring/summer 2019 season flits to Europe.

However, with everyone still talking about the collections and the designs, one that has particularly caught our attention is the Oscar de la Renta outfit that Gigi Hadid wore while walking the ramp for the brand.

Following the death of Oscar de la Renta in 2014, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are now in charge of the Dominican brand and the duo presented their spring/summer 2019 collection at the NYFW.

While the brand is known for its elaborate gowns, the latest collection was a mix of contemporary and classic.

Before the show began, the designers explained that they took inspiration from their trips to India, Morocco and Greece and an outfit that Gigi wore highlighted that.



Gigi's outfit bore an uncanny resemblance to our very own kurta pajama.

Clad in a white striped, shirt-style sleeved kurta teamed with a pair of lemon yellow flared trousers, Gigi rocked the runway.

Photo: Instagram

She kept her accessories minimal and paired the outfit with brown leather sandals and a birdcage bag.