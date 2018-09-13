Kareena Kapoor to host her own radio show

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is set for her radio debut.



The actor will be following the footsteps of her close friend Karan Johar and will host her own radio show.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it," Kareena said.

The show will go on air in December and Kareena has already started recording it, according to Mumbai Mirror.

A source close to the development said that the 37-year-old actor consulted Karan Johar before agreeing to do the show.

Karan has his own show where he shares his advice on love and relationships with listeners.

"Just like 'Calling Karan', this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena,” the source added.