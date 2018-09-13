Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Pakistan today for a two-day visit. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Pakistan today for a two-day visit.

Cavusoglu has been invitation by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu will meet with his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.

"Relations between Turkey and Pakistan, talks over regional and international development will be discussed in the meeting,” the statement added.

Last week Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan for a three-day official visit where he met FM Qureshi, PM Imran and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.