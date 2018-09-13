PM directs railways department to reduce deficit, increase profitability: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) on Thursday, September 13, 2018, directed officers of the railways ministry to reduce the department's deficit and make it more profitable. In this file photo, Federal Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad can be seen talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo News 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed officers of the railways ministry to reduce the department's deficit and make it more profitable.

In a high-level meeting presided by the prime minister in Islamabad earlier today, matters pertaining to improving Pakistan Railways' performance were discussed.

The Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and senior officers of the department were in attendance.

The prime minister was briefed on the current condition of the railways department, proposed projects, and efforts to reduce the deficit, sources said.

Furthermore, PM Imran observed that rail is the common man's mode of transportation and hence should be upgraded with latest technological advancements.

The prime minister also directed the department to formulate strategies to reduce the department's deficit and make it more profitable.