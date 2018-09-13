SC seeks details of man's financial status after daughter petitions to disown him

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed authorities to ascertain the financial status of a man after his daughter petitioned to disown him.



In her petition, 22-year-old Tatheer Fatima requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to "please remove my father's name from my birth certificate and all of my educational degrees and other documents".



A three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar was hearing the case.

As the hearing went under way, the tearful petitioner apprised the court that she had last met her father in 2002.

According to Fatima, her father neither paid for her maintenance nor registered her with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) due to which her identity card could not be made.

She requested the court to add 'Bint-e-Pakistan' in place of her surname. The petitioner stated that she had no respect in the society. "Everywhere I go, I am asked about my father's whereabouts," Fatima said.

The girl's father, Shahid Anjum, was also in court for the hearing. He maintained that he would remain Fatima's father till his last breath. "I am ashamed of standing here due to my daughter," he said. To this, the chief justice responded that the man was in court due to his own actions.

Anjum then told the court that he was publicly humiliated after separating from his wife in 1996. He further claimed that he was never allowed to meet his daughter.

The chief justice then inquired the man if he had ever made efforts to meet his daughter, approached a court for legal assistance, sent any gifts or maintenance. Anjum responded in negative. Fatima responded that she had last met her father in 2002.

When asked how he could pay for the girl's maintanence, Anjum told the court that he was a poor man.

Ordering the Federal Investigation Authority to probe into the man's financial status, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing for 10 days.