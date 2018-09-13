Federal cabinet approves amendments in Income Tax Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet approved amendments in the Income Tax ordinance as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, sources informed Geo News.

The cabinet members discussed a nine-point agenda in the meeting.

The ministers approved annulment of Capital Administration and Development Division. It also gave its nod for bringing matters pertaining to health under the Ministry of National Health Services.

The cabinet members have also approved forming another task force in view of enhancing the performance of regulatory authorities and agreed to the proposal of setting up a recovery unit to bring back the national assets from abroad.

Cabinet also approved amendments in the Pakistan Navy Act 1961.