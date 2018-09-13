Veiled woman snatches infant from mother in Karachi

The incident occurred near Lee Market when a woman managed to snatch an eight-month-old, Faiza. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A veiled woman snatched an infant from her mother in the metropolis' Old city area on Wednesday and fled, with a subsequent search by relatives ending futile.

The incident occurred near Lee Market when an unidentified woman managed to snatch eight-month-old Faiza from an apartment building. The relatives of the concerned mother attempted to search for the veiled thief but to no avail.



Dr Samiullah Soomro, the senior superintend of police (SSP) for City district, said a case had been registered against the yet-to-be-identified woman and that the law enforcement authorities have collected closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of streets near the crime scene to ascertain the whereabouts of the suspect.



The toddler's father said the family had no personal enmity with anyone.

As many as 151 cases of disappearances of toddlers have been reported, according to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee's (CPLC) records, and of those, some 135 were resolved and 16 pending.

Meanwhile, a police report submitted in the court read that only one toddler had been recovered by the authorities.