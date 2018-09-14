Choppers PTI govt is looking to auction are 'not functional'

ISLAMABAD: The four helicopters being put up for auction by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are not functional, according to a report published in the BBC.



Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haque said the government will auction four helicopters under the use of the Cabinet Division.

In a message on Twitter, Haque said the surplus helicopters to be sold are not being used by the Cabinet Division.

However, according to the report, none of the four choppers are functional.



"The helicopters have not been in use for a long time as some of their parts were not available," the report added.

Following his tweet, Haque had forwarded a letter to the federal cabinet to prepare for the auction stating that since the helicopters are under the use of the Cabinet Division, it is their responsibility to auction them, sources said.

"In response to the letter, the Cabinet Division informed the PM’s Office that the helicopters were in no condition to be auctioned," sources added.



Moreover, the cabinet also informed the PM's office that a "considerable amount of money will be needed" to repair the helicopters so they are able to fly again.

The helicopters in question were given to the Pakistani government by the US government as a gift for “relief and rescue” activities, the report added.

Manufactured by Bell Helicopters, two UH-1H helicopters were brought to Pakistan in 1971 and 1974 while the remaining two were brought to the country in 1992 and 1993.

The helicopters are expected to be sold after the auction of luxury and surplus vehicles on September 17.

PM Imran, in his first address to the nation, had emphasised on cost-cutting for government expenditure and as a measure had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.