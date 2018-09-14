Not everyone will be happy with 'Game of Thrones' finale: Kit Harington

Actor Kit Harrington says, not everyone is going to be happy with the ending of Game of Thrones. Photo: Reuters

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival Harington said, “I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone.”

The 31-year-old actor who plays the role of Jon Snow on the hit television series compared the show’s finale to those cult shows such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad.

“My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you,” Harington added.

Earlier, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays the role of Jamie Lannister on the show had revealed the fate of the Lannisters.

“It was a surprise. God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end,” he said.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2019, with no exact date released yet.