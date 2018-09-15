PM Imran expected to make first official visit to Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Karachi on Sunday, September 15, 2018, sources familiar with matter informed Geo News. Photo: File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi on Sunday, sources familiar with matter informed Geo News.



It will be Imran's first visit to Karachi after assuming office.



During his one-day visit to the metropolis, the premier will hold meetings with members of the business community, sources said.

The prime minister will pay a visit to Quaid's mausoleum. He will later visit the Governor House where he will be briefed regarding the security situation and development projects, sources further stated.