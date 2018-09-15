Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Sep 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Delhi cop's son arrested for thrashing woman in viral video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 15, 2018

Rohit Tomar, 21, has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Photo: File

NEW DELHI: The son of a Delhi police officer was arrested on Friday after a video of him thrashing a woman went viral.

Rohit Tomar, 21, has been booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he had ordered action.

“I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard,” Singh tweeted.

According to the police, the video was reportedly shot by Tomar’s friend and was released by a woman, who is said to have been close to him. 

The woman had complained to the police alleging that the two had broken up, but he had continued to harass her.

The woman also alleged that she had approached Tomar’s father in hope that he would reason with his son, but he had, in turn, threatened her too.

When Tomar allegedly threatened her again, the woman had shared the video on social media, which had been sent to her by Tomar as a warning.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM