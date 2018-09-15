Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyan not cleared for release in Pakistan

A still from Manmarziyan.

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyan has not been cleared for release in Pakistan.

Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Chairman Danyal Gilani told Geo.tv that the board unanimously decided against clearing the film for release.

“The film's contents are in violation of the censorship code," Gilani said without delving into further details.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is a romantic comedy which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Manmarziyan follows the story of a young couple, Rumi (essayed by Taapsee) and Vicky (played by Vicky), who are pressurised to get married by Rumi’s parents after they are caught getting intimate. However, when Vicky fails to bring his parents over for an official proposal, Rumi agrees to an arranged marriage and Robbie (Abhishek) enters as a suitor for her. What happens next, forms the crux of the story.

Earlier this year, Bollywood films Pari and Veere Di Wedding were also not cleared for release in Pakistan.