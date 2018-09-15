Asia Cup: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka, win opener by 137 Runs

Afghanistan is the third team in the group while title holders India, Pakistan and qualifiers Hong Kong are in Group A. Photo: AFP 1

DUBAI: The young Bangladesh side crushed team Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was all out on 124 runs in 35.2 overs, in the chase of 262 runs.

Bangladesh middle-order batsman Mushfiqur Rahim notched his sixth one-day hundred to lift Bangladesh to 261 in the opening Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday.

The former captain's 150-ball 144 with 11 boundaries and four sixes -- a career-best score -- lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.

Rahim added 131 for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun (63) to lead the recovery after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks.

Malinga finished with 4-23 in his first match in 13 months.

