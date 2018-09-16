Karachi’s law and order situation is govt’s top priority: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that keeping the law and order situation of Karachi stable is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government.

The prime minister chaired today a session at the State Guest House regarding the law and order situation in Karachi.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Chief Secretary Sindh attended the session.

DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed and IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam and intelligence agencies’ officials were also present in the meeting.

During the briefing given by IG Sindh and DG Rangers, it was said that the percentage of serious crimes has gone down by 90 per cent.

The prime minister said that the law and order situation of Karachi has improved significantly, which is primarily due to the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies.

The prime minister further said that Karachi is the financial hub of the country and economic progress is not possible without peace and stability.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran was also briefed on development projects including Green Line, K-IV, and Karachi Package.



Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Karachi in his first official visit to the metropolis after assuming office.



Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismael received the premier at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.



PM Imran reached the Quaid's mausoleum where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers. He also visited the graves of Fatima Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan.

The premier will also hold meetings with members of the business community and participate in a fund-raiser dinner at the Governor House.

