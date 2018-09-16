Pakistan bundle Hong Kong out for 116

DUBAI: Pakistan´s mixed pace/spin attack was too hot to handle for an inexperienced Hong Kong team as they were bundled out for a paltry 116 in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.



Usman Shinwari (3-19), Hasan Ali (2-19) and Shadab Khan (2-31) wrapped up the Hong Kong innings in 37.1 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match.

Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Defending champions India are the third team in the group.

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan, third team in Group B, will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi