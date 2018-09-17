Informed PM Khan of reservation over census: MQM-P convenor

KARACHI: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convenor of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said Sunday night he had expressed his reservations on the census during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking to the media, Siddiqui said he and Khan — who was in the country's financial hub on his first official visit after assuming the PM office — talked about the owner's rights of the Martin Quarters' residents, among other problems.

The MQM-P leader explained that the party delegation he led also discussed various issues the city faces, including the worsening water problem of the metropolis as well as the "Karachi package", during their meeting.

Siddiqui told reporters that the PM assured them that the issue issues would be resolved soon and agreed on making laws to recover the MQM-P's missing workers.

In response to a question about Farooq Sattar, Siddiqui said he would determine his future by himself.

Separately, MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar noted that he had put the case of various developmental plans, including the K-IV water project, in front of Khan, who was asked to provide schemes pertaining to the water shortage.