First batch of 70 PM House vehicles auctioned

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday commenced the auction of 102 vehicles, including bulletproof cars, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.

Speaking to reporters, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the first batch of 70 vehicles had been sold. "These cars were sold above their market price," Chaudhry claimed.

He added that vehicles which are classified as protected (bomb and bulletproof) would be sold next.



Four recent models of Mercedes, eight bulletproof BMWs, three 5000CC SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model are among the vehicles up for auction.

Moreover, 24 Mercedes Benz of 2016 model were also part of the auction. Two of the cars are 4,000cc bullet-proof vehicles.

Further, 40 Toyota cars which include a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV, and two 2004 model Land Cruisers were also up for auction.

Other vehicles that are being auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps..

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran had emphasised on cutting government expenditure. As part of the cost-cutting initiative, he had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.