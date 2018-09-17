Government increases gas prices, targets higher slab

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved an increase in gas tariff.



Putting to rest speculations regarding a "gas bomb" being dropped on the public, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar while addressing the media after the ECC meeting said the increase in tariff is targetted at higher tariff slabs.

"We have only approved an increase of Rs23 in the total gas bill for the common man," he said while addressing a joint press conference with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Sarwar further announced that tariff slabs for the commodity have also been increased from three in the past to seven now.

"Only 23 per cent of the country’s population is using the gas network," he said.

"Both Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited were in profit when the PML-N government came to power in 2013. Now, when they left, both companies were operating with a deficit of Rs152 billion rupees," the petroleum minister said.

"It was difficult for the government to streamline issues as gas was being earlier purchased for higher prices and sold cheap," Sarwar said.

Increase in gas prices:

Domestic gas consumers using 50 meters will see an increase of 10%. The new rate per month will be Rs275 from the old rate of Rs252."



Domestic gas consumers using 100 meters will see a rise of 15 per cent and the new rate per month will be Rs551 from old rate of Rs480.



Domestic gas consumers using 200 meters will see a rise of 20 per cent and the new rate per month will be Rs2,216 from the old rate of Rs1,851.



Domestic gas consumers using 300 meters will see a rise of 25 per cent. New rate per month will be Rs3,449 from old rate to Rs2,764.



Domestic gas consumers using 400 meters will see a rise of 30 per cent. New rate per month will be Rs12,980 from old rate of Rs9,990.



Domestic gas consumers using up to 500 meters will see a rise of 143 per cent. New rate per month will be Rs 30,339 from old rate of Rs 12,482.



Domestic gas consumers using over 500 meters will see rise of143 per cent. New rate per month will be Rs36,402 from old rate of Rs 14,973.



Finance Minister Asad Umar had directed the committee to not burden masses with the price hike, keeping the focus instead on higher tariff slabs.

Furthermore, the import tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was decreased to ten per cent. Importing the commodity is expected to decrease its price.

On September 10, the ECC had decided against an immediate increase in gas prices and left the final decision to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Further, it had agreed to provide fertiliser factories with 50 per cent local gas and 50 per cent LNG.



The 12-member ECC includes Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Abbasi, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. The committee also includes prime minister’s advisors Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain

In addition, six more ministers — communications, national food security, power, privatisation, statistics and water resources — are part of the ECC.

The country's depleting foreign exchange reserves present a pressing challenge to the new government. With outstanding loans of worth $94 billion, the government has remained indecisive on approaching the International Monetary Fund.