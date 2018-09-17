London car thieves using new method to steal vehicles

Car thieves in London have developed a new way to steal cars, using tow trucks to take away cars in broad daylight. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Car thieves in London have developed a new way to steal vehicles.

Tow trucks are being used to steal cars in broad daylight, according to reports.

Syed Shahid Gardezi, a British telecom engineer who lives in Luton with his wife and young daughter, fell victim to the car thieves after his vehicle was towed from outside his house in broad daylight.

In the CCTV footage, car thieves can be seen arriving outside Gardezi’s home and taking away his car using a mini truck. For others watching the incident, it would seem the car was being taken away for simple repair work but in reality, it was being stolen in a carefully crafted thieving incident.

Speaking to Geo News, Gardezi said, “I was alarmed when I saw that my car was missing. A neighbour showed me the CCTV footage of the theft and I was shocked to see how confidently the thieves stole during daylight.”

He added, “I was away for a few days when my car was stolen. I am sure they were monitoring me and knew my schedule."

Gardezi even reported the incident to the police but no action was taken. Two weeks later he was informed his car could not be located.

However, Gardezi’s neighbour informed him that he had seen his car parked some four miles from the scene of the crime. He then went and brought back his car, without any help from the police.

“The CCTV footage that I gave to the police clearly showed the faces of the thieves and the registration number of their vehicle. They could be easily arrested but the police were not bothered,” Gardezi said.

“The police can easily use the footage to nab the criminals, but so far no action has been taken," he added.