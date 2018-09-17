Afghanistan’s Rashid knock Sri lanka out of Asia Cup

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan defeated defending champion Sri lanka by 91 runs courtesy phenomenal performance by middle-order batsman Rahmat Shah and legspinner Rashid Khan.

After another one-sided defeat, Sri Lanka has crashed out of the Asia Cup which means that Afghanistan and Bangladesh are through to the next stage.

Not one Lankan batsman looked comfortable against Afghanistan's spinners as they folded for 158 in response to Afghanistan's 249.

The batsmen had a part to play in this victory too. The top three laid a solid platform. Sri Lanka's spinners hit back, but Afghanistan rotated the strike well, and even though they lost a few wickets towards the end looking for quick runs, they ended with a competitive score, and that proved to be more than enough.

Afghanistan's Mujibur Rehman, Gulbadin Naib, Muhammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

Middle-order batsman Rahmat Shah struck a solid half century to lift Afghanistan to 249 in the Asia Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.



Shah struck five boundaries during his 90-ball knock of 72 and added 50 for the second wicket with Ihsanullah Janat (45) after Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat on a flat pitch.

Janat hit six boundaries in his 65-ball innings while his opening partner Mohammad Shahzad batted in his aggressive style, hitting a six and four boundaries in his 47-ball 34.

For Sri Lanka, who lost the opening match to Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dubai, seamer Thisara Perera took five for 55 and spinner Akila Dananjaya finished with two for 39.

Defending champions India, Pakistan and qualifier Hong Kong are placed in Group A.

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stages from where top two teams will play the final in Dubai on September 28.