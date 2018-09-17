Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third match of Asia Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After losing their opening match of the tournament to a young Bangladesh side, Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back in order to stay in the tournament.

Bangladesh crushed Sri Lanka by 137 runs after the Lankans were bowled out for 124 runs in 35.2 overs, in the chase of 262 runs.

One more loss and Sri Lankan will be out of the tournament. Meanwhile, tenth-ranked Afghanistan who has had an impressive run in 2018 so far, will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note.

This year's Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Javed Ahmadi, Munir Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran