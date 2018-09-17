MQM-P will be given Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis: Aamir Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Aamir Khan on Monday, September 17, 2018, told journalists his party will be given the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. Photo: File

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Aamir Khan on Monday said his party will be given the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

In an informal conversation with journalists outside the Sindh High Court today, Khan said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will name Syed Aminul Haque as its candidate for Minister of Overseas Pakistanis.

"We have had a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Karachi on Sunday," Khan said. "We don't know who has been given false assurances. All we know is that MQM-P has not been given false assurances."

Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader said MQM was not linked to any cases pertaining to the 12 May riots.

Following the General Election 2018, the party had decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to form the federal government. The alliance had continued ahead of the presidential election.