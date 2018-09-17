President Alvi condoles with Shehbaz over Begum Kulsoom's demise

President Arif Alvi on Monday, September 17, 2018, called PML-N Shehbaz Sharif to condole over his sister-in-law, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's demise. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday called PML-N Shehbaz Sharif to condole over his sister-in-law, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's demise.

President Alvi prayed for elevation of the deceased in the hereafter.



Begum Kulsoom was laid to rest on September 14. She passed away in London on September 11 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Her funeral prayers were offered in London on Thursday following which her body was flown to Lahore.



Earlier today, Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan were sent to Adiala jail after the five-day parole granted to them to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral ended today.