Chaudhry irked at reporter's question about failure of govt policies

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry was seen passing sarcastic comments in Islamabad on Monday after being irked at a journalist's question about failure of some government policies.



Chaudhry was standing beside the Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who announced the government's decision to hike the gas tariff.

Interestingly, the information minister had last week announced that the government did not intend to increase gas prices.

He was visibly irked after the newsman questioned him about the failure of policies.

"Only our policies have failed," Chaudhry remarked sarcastically. "It's been only 19 days since we formed the government and all our policies have failed!"

He said the policies were being introduced. "Right now the ECC is governing and there has been only one meeting held so far."

Earlier in the day, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase in gas tariff.

Putting to rest speculations regarding a "gas bomb" being dropped on the public, the petroleum minister said the increase in tariff was targetted at higher slabs.

"We have only approved an increase of Rs23 in the total gas bill for the common man," he said, at the joint press conference with Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Sarwar further announced that the number of tariff slabs for the commodity had also been increased from three in the past to seven now.

"Only 23 per cent of the country’s population is using the gas network," he said.