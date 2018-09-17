India exerts pressure on ACC to change Asia Cup schedule: sources

The format of the tournament was devised in a way that every team would play at least one game at both the venues — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Indian cricket team has started exerting pressure on the Asian Cricket Council to not play any of its Asia Cup game in Abu Dhabi due to a long commute, said sources.



The format of the tournament was devised in a way that every team would play at least one game at both the venues — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI is hosting the tournament in the United Arab Emirates in association with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Sources said that the format of the Asia Cup can be changed to suit India.

The Board of Cricket Control of India wants a change in the tournament schedule as it doesn't want the team to commute almost 90 minutes pre- and post-match.

“On qualifying for Super 4, the host board (India) will play as Group A – Qualifier 1,” states the Tournament Handbook.

According to the original plan, if India loses its game to Pakistan, it will have to play its next game in Abu Dhabi.